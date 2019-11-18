Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's low-cost airline, on Monday signed an agreement with Airbus to get components services for up to 29 of its A320ceos and A320neos aircraft.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow 2019 by Jazeera Airways Chairman, Marwan Boodai, and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Scherer.

The planemaker will manage components services which will cover: pool, on-site stock at main base, warehousing, logistics, and component maintenance service, among others.

“We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Airbus which started in 2004, enabling us today to benefit from world-class services to maintain our operational excellence,” Jazeera Airways Chairman, Marwan Boodai said in a statement.

Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43