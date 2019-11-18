Banks in Lebanon will reopen on Tuesday after a week-long closure, local broadcaster LBCI reported on Monday, following a bank employee union’s revision of new security measures.

Lebanese banks have been closed since November 12 because of a strike that the bank employees’ federation said was over security concerns by staff facing intimidation from clients demanding their money.



Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22