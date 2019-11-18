Saudi Arabia’s oil exports fell to a 22-month low of 6.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, from 6.88 million bpd in August, official data shows.

The Kingdom’s output fell by 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September following attacks on two of its key oil installations, an OPEC report said earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil closing stock level in September fell 20.27 million barrels to 152.48 million barrels, from August, said the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

The attacks had knocked out five percent of the global crude supply, which has since been restored by the world’s largest oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members provide monthly export figures to JODI.



Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00