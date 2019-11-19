Consumer prices in Saudi Arabia dropped in October year-on-year, but prices fell at their slowest pace so far in 2019, government data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.3 percent last month on an annual basis, compared to the 0.7 percent annual drop in September.

The fall in CPI shows the dwindling impact from last year’s launch of a value-added tax (VAT). CPI is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased by 0.2 percent, marking the seventh straight monthly rise.

“We think that headline inflation will continue to edge up over the last couple of months of this year before returning to positive territory at the start of 2020,” Capital Economics said in a research note.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 14:35 - GMT 11:35