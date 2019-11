Istanbul has secured 110 million euros ($121 million) of financing from Deutsche Bank for an underground transport project, the mayor of the Turkish city said on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference, Ekrem Imamoglu gave no further details on the loan, but said it was for an ongoing project on the Asian side of Istanbul.



Last Update: Sunday, 24 November 2019 KSA 15:08 - GMT 12:08