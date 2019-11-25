Egypt’s central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term, state media reported on Monday.
State-run newspaper Al Ahram cited an unnamed deputy central bank governor as confirming Amer’s reappointment. Akhbar Elyom, another state-run paper, also confirmed the news, citing unnamed banking sources.
Amer, whose term ends this week, was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis. He helped oversee a three-year, IMF-backed reform program, which included a sharp devaluation of the pound currency, the introduction of a value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel prices.
