Qatar on Monday said it aims to lift its production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 64 percent to 126 million tonnes per year by 2027.

The estimated increase in Qatar’s LNG production comes after new drilling and appraisal work in the expanded North Field mega project showed that confirmed gas reserves of the field exceeded 1,760 trillion cubic feet, chief executive of Qatar Petroleum Saad al-Kaabi told reporters in Doha.

“Studies and well tests have also confirmed the ability to produce large quantities of gas from this new sector of the North Field,” Kaabi said.

Kaabi added that the latest appraisal well, NF-12, was drilled onshore in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, about 12 kilometres from shore.

“These results will... enable us to immediately commence the necessary engineering work for two additional LNG mega trains with a combined annual capacity of 16 million tons per annum,” Kaabi said.

“This will raise Qatar’s LNG production from currently 77 million tons to 126 million tons per annum by 2027, representing an increase of about 64 percent.”

That would also boost Qatar's total output to 6.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from around 4.8 million boed in the next 8 years, Kaabi said.

