Saudi Arabia raised 1.415 billion riyals ($377.33 million) in domestic sukuk, or Islamic bonds, part of an existing sukuk program, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

It raised 1.285 billion riyals in bonds due in 2025, 50 million riyals due in 2028 and 80 million riyals with a 2031 maturity.



Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 10:56 - GMT 07:56