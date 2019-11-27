Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it would float 49 percent of its shares on the Egyptian stock exchange to raise up to 1.755 billion pounds ($109 million) and expects to start trading on December 11.SHOW MORE
