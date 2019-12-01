An index of retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose 0.45 percent month-on-month in November, for an annual rise of 12.05 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday.

An index of wholesale prices in Istanbul, home to about a fifth of Turkey’s population of 82 million, rose 0.21 percent month-on-month in November for a rise of 6.81 percent year-on-year, the chamber said.



Last Update: Sunday, 1 December 2019 KSA 12:34 - GMT 09:34