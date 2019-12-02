Lebanon’s caretaker Energy Minister Nada Boustani delayed on Monday a fuel tender by one week to allow for more competition and better prices after receiving offers from two companies.

The ministry is trialing a tender to import 150,000 tons of 95 octane gasoline in an effort to stave off potential supply shortages during Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades.



