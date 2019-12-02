OPEC and its crude exporting allies, collectively called the OPEC+, are discussing deepening current oil cuts by at least 400,000 barrels per day at least until June, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?