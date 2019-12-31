The new partial trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed in the middle of next month in Washington, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present.”

Trump said he would then travel to Beijing to continue negotiations “at a later date.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 KSA 17:36 - GMT 14:36