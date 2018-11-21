Nissan wants less clout from Renault as Japan seeks to stabilize alliance

Japan said it is ready to work for the stability of the Nissan-Renault global alliance following the stunning arrest of common Chairman Carlos Ghosn, but a Nissan executive said the Japanese automaker is seeking ways to weaken the influence of its French partner.
The 19-year alliance, enlarged in 2016 to include Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors, has been jolted by Monday's arrest of Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn has personally shaped the alliance and had pledged to consolidate it with a deeper tie-up.
“We need to return to the original idea of a win-win relationship,” a long-time Nissan executive told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. It should be “a more equal relationship than before.”
A reduction of Renault's stake in Nissan - which recovered from near-bankruptcy after Ghosn took its helm and has become more profitable than its French partner - should be one option under consideration, the Nissan executive said.
The French automaker currently owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, which in turn holds a non-voting 15 percent stake in Renault and 34 percent of Mitsubishi Motors.
One of the world’s best-known auto industry executives, Ghosn bestrode the alliance, serving also as chief executive of Renault and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, although his efforts to drive integration were hampered by the French government’s 15 percent stake in Renault.
On Monday Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa portrayed Nissan as a victim of Ghosn’s alleged misdeeds. But Nissan itself faces scrutiny over the financial misconduct case, with the Asahi newspaper reporting on Wednesday prosecutors are weighing bringing a case against the Japanese automaker.
With Ghosn potentially gone from the picture, the future shape of the alliance is the subject of intense investor speculation. Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko said on Tuesday it may be hard to manage without the unifying figure of Ghosn.
The success of the alliance, which helps the automakers develop products and control costs, is critical for the members at a time when the industry is buffeted by major changes in consumer tastes and rivals are investing billions in new growth areas like automated and internet-connected vehicles.
Given those considerations, the Japanese and French governments have backed the alliance and called for its stability in the aftermath of Ghosn's arrest.
Japan said on Wednesday it was ready to support the alliance. It “is a symbol of Franco-Japanese industrial success,” the top government spokesman said, calling for a “stable relationship” between the three automakers.
-
2 hours ago in Variety
-
2 hours ago in Variety
-
2 hours ago in Economy
-
2 hours ago in Entertainment
-
26 hours ago in Middle East
-
26 hours ago in Economy
-
26 hours ago in World
-
26 hours ago in Reports
-
26 hours ago in Art & Culture
-
26 hours ago in Economy
How are we doing?