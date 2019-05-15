London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Gulf

London’s marine insurance market will meet on Thursday to assess whether it needs to change the risk level for vessels in the Gulf after an attack on ships off the UAE earlier this week, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Such a move could lead to an increase in insurance premiums.
On Tuesday, armed drones attacked two of Saudi Aramco’s oil pumping stations and forced the state producer to briefly shut its East-West pipeline. The incident came two days after an attack on four oil tankers - two of them owned by Saudi Arabia - off Fujairah in the UAE.
“The Joint War Committee will meet tomorrow to assess the situation in the Gulf,” said Neil Roberts, head of marine underwriting at Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in London’s Lloyd’s market.
“This is prudent as capital providers would expect underwriters to review their exposure in the light of recent developments,” he told Reuters.
The UAE has not characterized the sabotage or blamed anyone for Sunday’s attack, but US national security agencies believe proxies sympathetic to or working for Iran may have been behind it, a US official has said. Tehran has distanced itself from the incident, which no one has claimed.
