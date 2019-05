Iraqi Airways flights to Damascus, which expected for the first time since the war erupted in 2011, have been postponed indefinitely, Syria’s transport ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said the two flights scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of administrative issues between the Syrian Civil Aviation and Iraqi Airways.

Iraqi Airways was meant to operate a weekly service starting Saturday from Baghdad to Damascus, which has been largely spared from the country’s devastating conflict, Layth al-Rubaie had told AFP.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 May 2019 KSA 14:40 - GMT 11:40