Telecoms giant EE will this month become the first operator in Britain to launch a 5G network but will do so without Huawei technology as originally planned, the company said on Wednesday.

EE had announced earlier that it would bring Huawei's first 5G phone, the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, to Britain but the Chinese giant's involvement in the country's telecoms industry has become politically controversial.

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 May 2019 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49