Trump: ‘Much’ in trade talks to wait until after Japan July vote

The United States and Japan are making “great progress” on trade talks, but “much” of the negotiations will wait until after Japanese elections in July, US President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday.

Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

“Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!” Trump wrote, referring to upper house elections in Japan this summer.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 08:12 - GMT 05:12