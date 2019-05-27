ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault

Fiat Chrysler is proposing a merger with French carmaker Renault aimed at saving billions of dollars for both companies. (AFP)
The Associated Press, Paris Monday, 27 May 2019
Text size A A A

Fiat Chrysler is proposing a merger with French carmaker Renault aimed at saving billions of dollars for both companies.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement Monday that the merged company would be 50 percent owned by FCA shareholders and 50 percent by Renault shareholders.

Renault's board is meeting outside Paris on Monday morning about the possible merger.

The companies have been in discussions for weeks, as major world carmakers seek ways to save money amid the huge costs of pivoting the industry to electric and autonomous cars.

Renault is already in an alliance with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi, but the partnership has been troubled since the November arrest of joint chief Carlos Ghosn.

The French government, which owns 15 percent of Renault, is cautious about the new merger idea.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 09:09 - GMT 06:09
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed