Saudi Arabia has made its mark as the biggest climber in the 2019 tally of the world’s most competitive economies, a news report revealed.

The Kingdom advanced 13 places to No. 26 on strong investment in education, said the Switzerland-based IMD Business School, according to the Bloomberg report.

The IMD rankings also said Singapore leapfrogged Hong Kong and the US to take the top spot among the world’s most competitive economies for the first time in nine years.

According to the report, embattled Venezuela, by a long shot, finished in last place.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 19:26 - GMT 16:26