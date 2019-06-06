ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Trump threatens China with further $300 billion of tariffs

US President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, on June 6, 2019 and fly to Normandy, France, to attend the 75th D-Day Anniversary. (AFP)
Reuters, Shannon Thursday, 6 June 2019
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with “at least” another $300 billion of tariffs but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the United States.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, without specifying which goods could be impacted.

“But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,” said Trump before boarding Air Force One at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 6 June 2019 KSA 10:35 - GMT 07:35
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Trump threatens China with further $300 billion of tariffs
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed