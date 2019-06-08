ECONOMY
Iraq locally procured 2.5 million tonnes of wheat so far

The ministry has bought 2,459,201 tonnes of wheat from farmers in nine provinces between April 15 and June 7. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Baghdad Saturday, 8 June 2019
Iraq’s government has so far bought almost 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers during this year’s harvest, Trade Minister Mohammed Hashim al-Aani said on Saturday.

The ministry has bought 2,459,201 tonnes of wheat from farmers in nine provinces between April 15 and June 7, Aani said in a statement. Farmers were paid 3,359,115 Iraqi dinars ($2.7 million) so far, he said.

