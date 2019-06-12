ECONOMY
IMF disburses $247 mln loan tranche to Tunisia, says Tunisian minister

File photo of Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed as he speaks during a national conference over 2019 budget in Tunis, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Tunis Wednesday, 12 June 2019
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved the payment of a $247 million loan tranche to Tunisia, the sixth under its loan program with the North African country, Minister of Reforms Taoufik Rajhi told Reuters.

Tunisia struck a deal with the IMF in December 2016 for a loan program worth around $2.8 billion to overhaul its ailing economy. It included steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47
