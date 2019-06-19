ECONOMY
Airbus CEO says chances of no-deal Brexit increasing

“If we have an inappropriate and poorly-managed no-deal Brexit by the end of October ... this could impact the start of 2020,” Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury (left) said. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris Wednesday, 19 June 2019
Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Wednesday there was a growing risk Britain would leave the European Union without a withdrawal deal in a way that could damage the aerospace firm's performance next year.

“We have been very clear on the potential negative consequences of a hard Brexit or no-deal Brexit. We see that the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit is high and maybe growing,” Faury said at an investor meeting coinciding with the Paris Airshow, adding it was important Britain and the EU managed such a scenario smoothly.

“If we have an inappropriate and poorly-managed no-deal Brexit by the end of October ... this could impact the start of 2020.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27
