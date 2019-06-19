Airbus fights back with big name buyers after Boeing showstopper

Airbus sealed plane deals with industry heavyweights Bill Franke and American Airlines on Wednesday, bouncing back from the potential loss of a major customer a day earlier when IAG placed a lifeline order for Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX jet.
Franke’s Indigo Partners signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris Airshow to buy 32 of the new long-range version of Airbus’s A321 jet and to convert 18 existing A320 family jet orders to the larger model.
The A321XLR jets will be allocated to Hungary’s Wizz Air, US carrier Frontier Airlines and Chile’s JetSMART, in which Indigo Partners owns stakes. Industry experts estimate the deal for the 32 aircraft could be valued at around $4.5 billion, based on a slight premium to the A321neo’s list price of $129.5 million, although most airlines get significant discounts.
Airbus, which hasn’t disclosed a list price for the A321XLR, launched the plane on Monday, aiming to carve out new routes for airlines with smaller planes and steal a march on Boeing’s plans for a potential all new jet for the middle of the market.
American Airlines, the world’s largest airline by passenger traffic, ordered 50 of the new aircraft, confirming a Reuters report. Thirty of that total represent conversions of existing A321neo orders to the new, larger version of the plane.
The deals are a big vote of confidence in the European planemaker, a day after major customer IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets that have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.
Asked about the IAG deal, Franke, who struck the largest ever plane deal by number of aircraft with Airbus in November 2017, called the A321neo the industry’s most efficient single-aisle jet.
Airbus also said it had reached a preliminary deal to sell 11 A321neos to Taiwan’s China Airlines, snatching the renewal of the airline’s medium-haul fleet from Boeing.
The deal signals intensified competition in Asia where Boeing this week predicted 40 percent of jets would be delivered over the next 20 years.
Airlines are rarely persuaded to jump ship to rival suppliers because of the costs of training and parts, but this week’s Paris Airshow has witnessed two such announcements as sold-out planemakers mount incursions to continue their growth.
In a further competitive twist, Boeing announced on Monday it would take over the supply of spare parts for the remaining
Airbus A320 fleet at IAG’s British Airways.
