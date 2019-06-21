ECONOMY
Saudi Arabia named full member of anti-illicit funding body

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab country to obtain membership. (Reuters)
Reuters, Riyadh Friday, 21 June 2019
Saudi Arabia has been granted full membership of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body dedicated to fighting illicit money flows, Saudi Arabia’s monetary authority said on Friday.

The Kingdom’s accession will be a boost to its standing with foreign investors.

“The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary Meeting, which was concluded on Friday, 21 June 2016, in Orlando, USA, granted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia full Membership of the group,” the authority said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab country to obtain membership, the statement added.

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 21:27 - GMT 18:27
