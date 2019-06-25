Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquires ownership of Advanced Electronics Company

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has announced that it is acquiring 100% ownership of Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), saying that it will create new opportunities in engineering, development, production, maintenance, and technical support in the Kingdom.SHOW MORE
LATEST
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in Technology
-
16 hours ago in World
-
16 hours ago in Economy
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
How are we doing?