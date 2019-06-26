Finance Minister: Saudi will support plan that brings prosperity to Palestinians

Saudi Arabia’s finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday that it will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to the Palestinians.

“The region is in desperate need of prosperity and hope,” he said. He was speaking at the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop in Bahrain opened by US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Al-Jadaan said that Vision 2030 was about Saudi Arabia but was also about the region. “We wanted to make sure that we put a plan that will play a role model for the region and bring hope to the region,” he said.

“Palestine is a very important issue for us. We have been a great supporter of Palestine for decades. We will continue supporting the Palestinians,” he said adding that Saudi Arabia has implemented a lot of reforms and making sure that there is a lot of positive spillover into the region.

“I think it is now a great opportunity that we are seeing a significant international commitment to do even more and support the people of Palestine to bring prosperity and opportunities, and I think there is a way forward,” al-Jadaan said.

“What I would say from our perspective is you need political commitment, you need clear transparency, you need predictability for the private sector to join, you need the rule of law and you want to make sure that there is proper governance in place,” he said.

Al-Jadaan said that it is very important for Saudi Arabia and for the region to make sure that the private sector drives this.

“I think if the Palestinians provide the right environment, the private sector will participate and with the support of the international community, you will see a lot of positive things,” he said.

(With Reuters inputs)

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 June 2019 KSA 17:23 - GMT 14:23