US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the trade deal between the United States and China is “about 90%” complete, CNBC reported.

“We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there’s a path to complete this,” Mnuchin said in an interview to the news channel.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

Separately, in comments on recent US sanctions on Iran, Mnuchin said he believes the sanctions “are working.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 June 2019 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56