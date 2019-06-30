ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Vietnam, EU sign landmark free trade deal

The European Union has described the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as “the most ambitious free trade deal ever concluded with a developing country.” (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Hanoi Sunday, 30 June 2019
Text size A A A

The European Union signed a landmark free trade deal with Vietnam on Sunday, the first of its kind with a developing country in Asia, paving the way for tariff reductions on 99 percent of goods between the bloc and the Southeast Asian country.

The two sides announced the deal in a statement.

It still needs the approval of the European Parliament, which is not a given as some lawmakers are concerned about Vietnam’s human rights record.

The European Union has described the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as “the most ambitious free trade deal ever concluded with a developing country.”

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 30 June 2019 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Vietnam, EU sign landmark free trade deal
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed