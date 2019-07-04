Egypt’s current account deficit widens to $7.6 billion

Egypt’s current account deficit widened to $7.6 billion in the first nine months of the 2018/19 fiscal year from $5.47 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.
Egypt’s net foreign direct investments narrowed in the same period, July 2018 to March 2019, to $4.6 billion from $6.02 billion in the same period a year before, central bank data showed.
The overall balance of payments was $351.2 million.
