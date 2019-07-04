UAE’s Etihad Rail to seek about $2 billion in financing

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the United Arab Emirates’ national rail network, is expected to approach banks for about $2 billion to help finance the expansion of the network, banking sources familiar with the matter said.
The UAE, which launched the first phase of its rail project in 2016, plans to have a network with 1,200 km of track costing about $11 billion, running from the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah emirate on the Gulf of Oman.
One of the sources said the new debt would most likely be a corporate loan, rather than project financing.
A spokeswoman at Etihad Rail, owned 70 percent by the Abu Dhabi government and 30% by the UAE federal government, was not immediately available to comment.
The first phase of the UAE rail project was built to transport granulated sulphur. The broader project aims to offer freight and passenger services across the country.
Gulf states plan a range of regional infrastructure projects from power to transport and housing.
-
20 hours ago in Entertainment
-
20 hours ago in Economy
-
20 hours ago in Digital
-
20 hours ago in Energy
-
20 hours ago in Art & Culture
-
20 hours ago in Markets
-
20 hours ago in Middle East
-
20 hours ago in North Africa
-
20 hours ago in World
-
20 hours ago in World
How are we doing?