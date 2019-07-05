Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative announces 2019 forum dates

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative – commonly dubbed “Davos in the Desert” – will take place from 29-31 October in Riyadh, according to its official Twitter page.

World leaders, investors and innovators will explore the opportunities, trends, and challenges shaping the global investment landscape.

In its third consecutive year, attendees will continue to discuss the role of companies, governments and global institutions in working together to achieve prosperity and growth in the long term.

The conference will be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Last year, deals signed at the forum reached a total value of $56 billion with American companies accounting for most of the deals signed, according to the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

“There were more than 25 deals signed worth $56 billion,” Al Falih said in remarks carried by state TV al-Ekhbariya.

More than 135 speakers who represented more than 140 different institutions attended the 2018 conference.

Sessions and workshops focused on three key issues, which include: investment in transformation, technology as a source of opportunities and human capacity development.

