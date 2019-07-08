ECONOMY
South Korea’s Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs

South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc could face delays if the measures that took effect on Thursday drag on. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Seoul Monday, 8 July 2019
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has urged Japan to withdraw export controls on high-tech materials bound for South Korea, he said on Monday, calling the restriction a bid to limit bilateral private trade with a political aim.

In his first public remarks on Japan’s restriction on exports to South Korea, Moon said the issue had became a concern for the world as it put a global supply chain at risk.

South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc - the world’s top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple and China’s Huawei Technologies - could face delays if the measures that took effect on Thursday drag on.

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 09:47 - GMT 06:47
