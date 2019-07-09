60 Saudi students to get scholarships in first stage of GEA-Qiddiya joint program

60 Saudi students will receive scholarships to study at an American university after the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) signed a memorandum of understanding with Qiddiya Investment Company this Sunday. The agreement is the first part of the GEA’s scholarship program and aims to launch further joint programs to develop human capital in the Kingdom.

The memorandum was signed at GEA’s headquarters in Riyadh by GEA CEO Amr Bin Ahmed Banaja and Qiddiya’s CEO Michael Reininger. The first collaboration between the two organizations will seek to provide scholarships for 60 students to study at Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida, USA.

This first batch of students will receive scholarships in event management and entertainment management majors as part of the commitment to developing the Saudi entertainment sector under Vision 2030.

The program will begin in the autumn of 2019 and will last for five years. It will include English language preparation program and internship training at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, a US-based amusement park corporation.

Following graduation, students will join Qiddiya, an entertainment megaproject 40km outside of Riyadh. Qiddy is being developed by the Qiddiya Investment Company, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and is described by a press release as “the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pre-eminent multifaceted entertainment destination, home of inspiration, discovery and engagement.”

In a statement the GEA stated that it has witnessed a large turnout of Saudi students looking to work in the Kingdom’s entertainment sector. The registration process to win a scholarship opportunity ends July 12.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 18:17 - GMT 15:17