US to apply tariffs to Mexican fabricated steel imports

In a statement, the US agency says the decision came after an investigation into government subsidies assisting companies that export steel from Mexico, China and Canada. (File photo: Shutterstock)
The Associated Press, Mexico City Tuesday, 9 July 2019
The US Commerce Department has decided to once again apply tariffs on fabricated steel imports from Mexico.

In a statement Monday, the US agency says the decision came after an investigation into government subsidies assisting companies that export steel from Mexico, China and Canada. The agency says it determined Canadian exports do not warrant the tariff, but those from Mexico and China do.

Mexico’s economy ministry says the decision was unrelated to tariffs that the US lifted on Mexican steel and aluminum May 20 or to President Donald Trump’s since rescinded threat to put tariffs on all Mexican exports to the US.

The Commerce Department says the determination is preliminary, but the tariff goes into effect immediately.

The Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction Full Member Subgroup requested the investigation.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 July 2019 KSA 06:50 - GMT 03:50
