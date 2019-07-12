China June exports fall 1.3 pct, imports drop 7.3 pct

China’s exports in June fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, but the drop was less than expected amid mounting pressure from US tariffs.



Analysts surveyed by Reuters had tipped exports to fall 2.0 percent from a year earlier, after May’s data showed an unexpected increase of 1.1 percent. While China is not as dependent on exports as in the past, they still account for nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product.



Imports in June fell 7.3 percent from a year earlier, sharper than a 4.5 percent decline tipped by analysts but less than a 8.5 percent drop in May.



That left China with a trade surplus of $50.98 billion last month, compared with a $41.66 billion surplus in May. Analysts had forecast a surplus of $44.65 billion for June.





Last Update: Friday, 12 July 2019 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08