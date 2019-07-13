Trump declines to set US uranium production quotas

US President Donald Trump late Friday declined to issue quotas for domestic uranium production but instead ordered a new 90-day review by a group of federal agencies.
Trump said in a written memorandum he did not concur with a US Commerce Department investigation that found uranium imports threaten to impair US national security.
Trump wrote that while findings “raise significant concerns” he was ordering a deeper review.
