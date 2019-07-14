Kuwait GDP in Q1 increases 2.6 percent year-on-year

Kuwait’s gross domestic product grew 2.6 percent at constant prices in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, according to Kuwait’s Central Statistical Bureau.



Oil sector grew at 1.3 percent in the first quarter and non-oil sector expanded at 4.1, the data showed.



OPEC-led production curbs have hit oil-related growth among Gulf energy producers this year.



The International Monetary Fund expects Kuwait’s economy to grow 2.5 percent this year, up from an estimated 1.7 percent in 2018.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 11:39 - GMT 08:39