China GDP growth slows to 6.2% in second quarter

China’s growth slowed to its weakest pace in almost three decades in the second quarter, with the US-China trade war and weakening global demand weighing on the world's number-two economy, official data showed on Monday.

The 6.2 percent figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics was in line with a survey of analysts by AFP and down from a 6.4 percent expansion in the first quarter.

The GDP figures are within the government's target range of 6.0-6.5 percent for the whole year.The economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018.

“Economic conditions are still severe both at home and abroad, global economic growth is slowing down and the external instabilities and uncertainties are increasing,” said NBS spokesman Mao Shenyong.

“The economy is under new downward pressure,” he said in prepared remarks.

Beijing has introduced measures this year to boost the economy, but they have not been enough to offset a domestic slowdown and softening overseas demand -- made worse by a punishing trade war with its biggest trading partner country, the US.

Analysts have widely predicted that Beijing will step up measures to boost the economy in coming months.

Premier Li Keqiang presided over a meeting of the State Council, China’s cabinet, last week that pledged to lower tariffs and step up tax rebates for exporters.

