British private equity firm Actis acquires management of two Abraaj funds

On Monday the British-based private equity (PE) firm Actis said that it has acquired the rights to manage two private equity funds which had previously been managed by the buyout fund Abraaj, which closed following regulatory scrutiny.

Actis in a statement said that it has taken over the management rights to Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV and Abraaj Africa Fund III. The acquisition will bring Actis’ assets under management to $12 billion and includes investments in 14 portfolio funds across the two funds.

The $990 million Abraaj Africa Fund III was focused on investments in sub-Saharan Africa, whilst the Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV was a $1.6 billion buyout fund with investments in healthcare, education and food and beverage.

“This Abraaj transaction further bolsters Actis’ footprint in the growth markets and follows the addition and integration of Standard Chartered’s Principal Finance Real Estate business in Asia in 2018,” said Actis in a statement.

The finalization of the Actis transaction follows two other Abraaj-related deals. In April, Colony Capital announced the acquisition of Abraaj’s Latin America fund. The following month US PE firm TPG announced it was taking over the management of an Abraaj-managed $1 billion healthcare fund, renaming it the Evercare Healthcare Fund.

NBK Capital Partners had been in talks to acquire an Abraaj-managed global credit fund but walked away last month, Reuters reported.

Abraaj, which had claimed to manage almost $14 billion in funds, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa but filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018. The firm collapsed in 2019 following an investor row over money mismanagement in a $1 billion healthcare fund. Investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation had commissioned an audit on the healthcare fund, which increased scrutiny on the fund and attracted regulatory attention.

US prosecutors have proceeded to charged several senior Abraaj executives with criminal charges and accused them of a massive scheme to defraud investors.

An indictment filed last month by the US Southern District of New York accused Arif Naqvi, the founder Abraaj, of directing others in the company to conceal cash shortfalls and misappropriate cash from investors, concealing the true financial condition of the firm from investors and regulatory authorities.

According to the 78-page charge sheet, the Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV, one of the funds acquired by Actis, was the largest target of the firm’s misappropriation of investor money.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 17:01 - GMT 14:01