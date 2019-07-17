ECONOMY
Egypt’s GDP growth at 5.6%, deficit at 8.2% for 2018/19 fiscal year

Egyptians walk in front of the Egyptian Central Bank in Cairo. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Cairo Wednesday, 17 July 2019
Egypt’s gross domestic product grew by 5.6% in the 2018/19 fiscal year, and its budget deficit stood at 8.2%, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Egypt’s primary surplus stood at 2% for the fiscal year, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. The fiscal year runs from July to June.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 13:48 - GMT 10:48
