Egypt’s GDP growth at 5.6%, deficit at 8.2% for 2018/19 fiscal year

Egypt’s gross domestic product grew by 5.6% in the 2018/19 fiscal year, and its budget deficit stood at 8.2%, the prime minister said on Wednesday.



Egypt’s primary surplus stood at 2% for the fiscal year, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. The fiscal year runs from July to June.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 13:48 - GMT 10:48