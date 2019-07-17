Egypt’s GDP growth at 5.6%, deficit at 8.2% for 2018/19 fiscal year

Egypt’s gross domestic product grew by 5.6% in the 2018/19 fiscal year, and its budget deficit stood at 8.2%, the prime minister said on Wednesday.
Egypt’s primary surplus stood at 2% for the fiscal year, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. The fiscal year runs from July to June.
-
16 hours ago in Art & Culture
-
16 hours ago in Economy
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
-
16 hours ago in North Africa
-
16 hours ago in Middle East
-
16 hours ago in Economy
-
16 hours ago in Healthy Living
-
16 hours ago in Economy
-
16 hours ago in Sport
-
16 hours ago in World
How are we doing?