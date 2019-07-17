ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Emirates NBD allowed to open 20 more branches in Saudi Arabia

Currently Emirates NBD has four branches in Saudi Arabia - two in Riyadh, one in Jeddah and one in the eastern province of Khobar. (Reuters)
Reuters, Dubai Wednesday, 17 July 2019
Text size A A A

Emirates NBD has received permission from Saudi Arabia to open 20 more branches in the country, the bank said, as Dubai’s biggest bank eyes expansion in the Arab world’s biggest economy.

Currently Emirates NBD has four branches in Saudi Arabia - two in Riyadh, one in Jeddah and one in the eastern province of Khobar.

“Emirates NBD is honored to have been given permission to open 20 more branches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, the bank’s vice chairman, said in a statement.

The lender’s bigger UAE rival First Abu Dhabi Bank also launched commercial banking operations in Saudi Arabia this year.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 20:51 - GMT 17:51
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Emirates NBD allowed to open 20 more branches in Saudi Arabia
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed