ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

France says G7 focused on containing risks of Facebook’s Libra

G7 leaders pose for a group photo at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Milan Wednesday, 17 July 2019
Text size A A A

Group of Seven finance ministers meeting in France this week will make it one of their priorities to contain the risks posed by new currencies such as Facebook’s Libra, the meeting’s host, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, said.

Le Maire told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Wednesday that the G7 would be very vigilant on this issue, listing it as a priority alongside taxation, green finance and income equality and transparency.

“The red line for us is that Libra must not transform into a sovereign currency,” he said.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 08:44 - GMT 05:44
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
France says G7 focused on containing risks of Facebook’s Libra
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed