Lebanon’s parliament passes 2019 state budget: Hariri

Lebanon’s parliament passed the 2019 state budget on Friday, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said in a live broadcast as his coalition government seeks to bring the public debt under control.
The budget is seen as a critical test of Lebanon's ability to address years of economic mismanagement and corruption that have led it to build up one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens, equivalent to about 150% of GDP.
-
23 hours ago in Middle East
-
23 hours ago in Economy
-
23 hours ago in Middle East
-
23 hours ago in World
-
23 hours ago in Sport
-
23 hours ago in Variety
-
23 hours ago in Energy
-
23 hours ago in Energy
-
23 hours ago in Middle East
-
23 hours ago in Middle East
How are we doing?