ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Chinese companies seeking new purchases of US farm products

“Some Chinese enterprises have inquired with US exporters about the purchase of agricultural produce and applied for the lifting of tariffs on the products,” Xinhua said. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Beijing Sunday, 21 July 2019
Text size A A A

Some Chinese companies are seeking new purchases of US agricultural products, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, citing authorities.

“Some Chinese enterprises have inquired with US exporters about the purchase of agricultural produce and applied for the lifting of tariffs on the products,” Xinhua said.

To meet China’s consumer needs, “relevant Chinese enterprises intend to continue to import agricultural produce from the United States”, the news agency said.

It said Chinese authorities hoped the United States “implement its relevant promises”.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Chinese companies seeking new purchases of US farm products
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed