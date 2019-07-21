Chinese companies seeking new purchases of US farm products

Some Chinese companies are seeking new purchases of US agricultural products, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, citing authorities.



“Some Chinese enterprises have inquired with US exporters about the purchase of agricultural produce and applied for the lifting of tariffs on the products,” Xinhua said.



To meet China’s consumer needs, “relevant Chinese enterprises intend to continue to import agricultural produce from the United States”, the news agency said.



It said Chinese authorities hoped the United States “implement its relevant promises”.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17