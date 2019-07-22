Emaar, Beijing Daxing Int’l Airport sign deal for $11 bln project

Dubai’s Emaar Properties signed an agreement with Beijing Daxing International Airport to implement an $11 billion project that includes residential and leisure facilities, UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday.



The agreement, signed on the sidelines of a state visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, includes the value of five square km of land at the airport.



Emaar will open an office in Beijing on Monday, the statement said.

Last Update: Monday, 22 July 2019 KSA 12:39 - GMT 09:39