Dubai Financial Market launches Sustainability Strategic Plan 2025

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced Tuesday that it will launch its Sustainability Strategic Plan 2025 aimed at promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices amongst its listed companies and other stakeholders.

The DFM in a statement said that it has formed a sustainability committee which will focus on embedding the DFM’s sustainability policy and practices across business operations. The committee will also be launching a set of initiatives to promote the ESG investing and encourage DFM-listed companies to enact ESG practices.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said, “The DFM is prioritizing sustainability in every aspect of its corporate strategy and organizational operations. We are actively promoting sustainability amongst our issuers, encouraging them to expand in ESG reporting considering its growing significance amongst factors affecting investment decisions as well as educating investors on the principles of responsible investment.”

Tuesday, 23 July 2019