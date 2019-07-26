ECONOMY
US firms keen on China's import expo despite trade frictions: China official

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Beijing Friday, 26 July 2019
US firms are keen to participate in China’s import expo despite trade frictions between the two countries, China’s assistant commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Friday.

“For the United States, even though there are some bilateral trade frictions, it cannot stop US firms from
attaching importance to the Chinese market and their great enthusiasm for the Chinese market,” Ren told a news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals. Ren said it is hard to predict the size of deals for the import expo this year, which will be held on November 5-10.
 

US firms keen on China's import expo despite trade frictions: China official
