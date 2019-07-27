ECONOMY
France tells Trump: Don’t mix digital taxes and wine tariffs

Le Maire was responding to US President Donald Trump’s threat to tax French wines in retaliation for France’s digital services tax. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Paris Saturday, 27 July 2019
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday France would proceed with its tax on the revenues of big technology firms and urged the United States not to bring trade tariffs into the debate on how to fairly raise levies on digital services.

Le Maire was responding to US President Donald Trump’s threat to tax French wines in retaliation for France’s digital services tax, which Trump says unjustly targets US companies.

“It’s in our interest to have a fair digital tax,” Le Maire told reporters. “Please do not mix the two issues. The key question now is how we can we get consensus on fair taxation of digital activities.”

